Bridgerton: Season Four Premiere Date Announced by Netflix

Bridgerton has its return date. Netflix announced that season four of the period romance will premiere in January and air in two parts. The second half will arrive in February. The series has already been renewed through season six.

Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Dodd, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Hugh Sachs, Emma Naomi, Kathryn Drysdale, Sam Phillips, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Isabella Wei, Emma Naomi, and Hugh Sachs star in the series set in an alternate version of the 1800s.

Netflix shared the following about season four:

“BRIDGERTON S4

Part 1 Premiere Date (episodes 401-404): January 29, 2026

Part 2 Premiere Date (episodes 405-408): February 26, 2026

The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

The preview for season four is below.

What do you think? Will you watch the new season of Bridgerton when it arrives?