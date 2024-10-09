Kaos: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Mythology Comedy Starring Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum probably isn’t smiling today. Netflix has cancelled Kaos after one season. The series premiered on the streaming service in August after being ordered in 2018.

Goldblum, Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, Rakie Ayola, Cliff Curtis, Stephen Dillane, Aurora Perrineau, Nabhaan Rizwan, Killian Scott, Misia Butler, Stanley Townsend, and Leila Farzad star in this modern and comedic take on Greek mythology, in which Greek god Zeus (Goldblum) fears he is losing power.

Perrineau revealed the cancellation via Instagram. She has since deleted her post, but Variety shared it in its entirety below.

Well… this one hurts. I find explaining how I’m feeling to be really difficult, but I’ll try. When I started auditioning for this show, I knew it was special, mainly due to the fact that Charlie Covell’s scripts resonated with me in a way most things hadn’t. I knew all of these people, and I loved them all – every flaw, everything. For one of the first times in my life, I have found myself really proud. I’m, of course, proud of everyone’s work and the care they gave to this project, because, let me tell you, they left everything on the floor. But I’ve also found myself proud of me, and that is something I’ve struggled with. When I got cast, I couldn’t believe that someone SAW me. A girl who’s not only a minority but also a survivor of SA – and you’re telling me that someone thinks I could be one of the leads of a show, have agency, my own mission, and be desirable enough to be the love interest to not only one amazing human but two? I was worthy of that? Everything that happened from that point forward really changed my perspective. As the journey continued, I started to learn about the absolutely amazing talent involved – as if Charlie wasn’t enough. Then I learned of our directors, Georgi [Banks-Davies] and Runyararo [Mapfumo]. It continued with our incredible cast; there are far too many to mention, but I have to acknowledge the three who have become life-long friends, family and lifelines while we drifted through Spain for months: Misia [Butler], Nabhaan [Rizwan] and Killian [Scott]. Our beautiful HMU department, wardrobe department, Sister, Netflix, our production team and our entire crew – every single person involved was a heavy hitter. And there I was, sitting and wondering how? Why me? And the answer I often got back was: why not you? Everyone was brilliant and uniquely themselves. Every performance surprised and excited me. I can’t believe I got to do this with all of you. We made something weird, dark, hilarious, deranged and absolutely tragic – something entirely human. THIS is a feeling I plan to take with me. Thanks for letting me be your Riddy. I had the time of my life.

Series creator Charlie Covell had envisioned at least three seasons for the series. He said the following in a previous interview about Kaos, per What’s on Netflix:

“I think anything is possible. My dream was three seasons. I’ve got many ideas and a strong sense of what I’d want to do with it. I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for more. I really would love to do more work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true.”

What do you think? Did you watch Kaos? Were you hoping for a second season of this Netflix dark comedy series?