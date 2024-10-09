Goosebumps: Season Two Premiere Date for Disney+ Anthology Series Announced

Season two of Goosebumps has its premiere date. The new season of the supernatural-horror series will premiere in January on Disney+, and all eight episodes will be released simultaneously.

David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Sam McCarthy, Jayden Bartels, Elijah Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, and Francesca Noel star in the anthology series’ second season with Arjun Athalye, Stony Blyden, Sakina Jaffrey, Eloise Payet, Christopher Paul Richards, and Kyra Tantao recurring. The series is based on the books by R.L. Stine and uses elements from different books for this season.

Disney+ shared the following about the plot of season two:

Goosebumps: The Vanishing begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends – Alex, CJ and Frankie – find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

Season two of Goosebumps arrives on January 10th. Check out the new teaser and poster for the series below.

What do you think? Have you or someone in your home enjoyed this Disney+ series?