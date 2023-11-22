The Muppets Mayhem: Cancelled by Disney+; No Season Two But Co-Creator Working on More Muppet Projects

The Muppets Mayhem is having their big break cut short. Per Deadline, Disney+ has canceled the series after one season, which was released in May. Adam F. Goldberg created the series.

Starring Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, and Saara Chaudry, the series followed Electric Mayhem as they worked on their first album. The band was voiced by Bill Barretta, Eric Jacobson, Matt Vogel, David Rudman, Dave Goelz, and Peter Linz.

Goldberg has been working on other projects that expand the Muppetverse for Disney+, but whether this cancellation has impacted those plans is unknown.

What do you think? Did you watch The Muppets Mayhem on Disney+? Did you want to see a second season?