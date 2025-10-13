X-Men ’97: Season Three; Disney+ Issues Early Renewal Ahead of Season Two Premiere

X-Men ‘97 is not going anywhere anytime soon. Disney+ has renewed the Marvel animated series for a third season ahead of its second season premiere. The series will return for season two next summer. The first season aired in July 2024.

Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, JP Karliak, Lenore Zann, George Buza, AJ LoCascio, Holly Chou, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Matthew Waterson, and Adrian Hough star as the voice cast for the animated series, which is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series. That series aired for five seasons between 1992 and 1997.

The announcement for season two of X-Men ‘97 is below.

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of X-Men ’97? Do you plan to watch season two?