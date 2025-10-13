The Copenhagen Test: Peacock Reveals Premiere Date and Trailer for Espionage Thriller Series

The Copenhagen Test is coming soon to Peacock. The streaming service announced a premiere date for the series with the release of a trailer.

Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Sinclair Daniel, Brian D’Arcy James, Mark O’Brien, and Kathleen Chalfant star in the spy thriller from Thomas Brandon.

Peacock shared the following about the series:

“This espionage thriller series follows first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.”

The trailer for the series is below. The series arrives on December 27th.

