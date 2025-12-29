Next Level Baker: Season One Ratings

The Next Level Chef series has been established and performed well in the ratings for FOX. So, it came as no surprise when the network announced plans for a spin-off, Next Level Baker, to air during the holidays. Will the show be cancelled or perform well enough to be renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A cooking competition series, the Next Level Baker series is judged by Chef Gordon Ramsay, television chef Carla Hall, and entrepreneur Candace Nelson, the founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes. There’s plenty of sugar and spice, but will Gordon be nice? In the series, a dozen bakers from home, professional, and social media backgrounds enter a next level winter wonderland where they’re challenged to create eye-popping festive holiday delights. It all starts with a sweet transformation of the franchise’s three iconic levels which become a breathtaking holiday event, bursting with twinkling lights, shimmering snow, and festive holiday spirit. The hand selected group of talented bakers are taken under the wings of the three mentors but, only one baker will rise to the top and walk away as the first ever Next Level Baker, winning $25,000 and a HexClad prize package.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of December 30, 2025, Next Level Baker has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

