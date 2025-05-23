MasterChef: Season 15 Ratings (Dynamic Duos)

The MasterChef series has returned, and this staple of the FOX schedule is changing things up this time around, focusing on “dynamic duos” and adding a new judge. Will these changes help turn the show’s ratings decline around? Should FOX retire this series for a while? Will MasterChef be cancelled or renewed for season 16? Stay tuned.

A cooking competition series, the MasterChef TV show features returning judges award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich, as well as James Beard Award-nominee Tiffany Derry. In the 15th season, pairs of home cooks participate together, in hopes of becoming America’s next MasterChefs. From married and dating couples, to mothers and daughters, siblings, best friends and even divorcees — relationships are tested in some of the toughest challenges to date. Plus, to make things even more difficult, the dreaded Pressure Test makes an intimidating return. In the end, only one Dynamic Duo will be awarded the grand prize of $250,000, the MasterChef trophy and the title of MasterChefs.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 14 of MasterChef on FOX averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.67 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 23, 2025, MasterChef has not been cancelled or renewed for a 16th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

