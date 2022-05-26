MasterChef: Season 13? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the MasterChef TV show features award-winning Chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich as judges. Season 12 brings together 20 memorable and talented all-star contestants — including two MasterChef Junior veterans now competing as adults. They all get a second chance to prove they have what it takes, facing the toughest challenges to date, all while being held to the highest standards in the series’ history. The contestants will face the challenge of feeding hungry members of the Coast Guard, demonstrate their skills in a vegan dish challenge, travel to Horsetown USA (Norco, CA) to feed cowboys, and compete in the fan-favorite restaurant takeover challenge at Wolfgang Puck’s “Spago.” Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MasterChef title, the $250,000 grand prize, and a complete state-of-the-art kitchen.



Season 12 Ratings

The 12th season of MasterChef averages a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.75 million viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s down by 41% in the demo and down by 31% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how MasterChef stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 26, 2022, MasterChef has not been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew MasterChef for season 13? Gordon Ramsay shows typically perform well for the network and this one has been no exception. I have no doubt that this series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on MasterChef cancellation or renewal news.



