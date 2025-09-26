The Floor: Season Four Ratings

Those who enjoy The Floor on FOX don’t have to worry about the show being cancelled right now. It’s already been renewed for a fifth season. Could that be the end? Will The Floor be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A trivia game show with a twist, The Floor TV series is hosted by Rob Lowe. As the season-long competition begins, 100 contestants face off in duels on a giant grid of 100 squares representing their field of trivia expertise. The first challenger, selected randomly, must choose one of his or her neighboring opponents to go head-to-head in an epic quiz duel in the opponent’s category. The winner takes over the loser’s square, gaining valuable ground as they expand their territory while the loser exits the game. By the end of the season, only one player will walk away with the grand prize of $250,000 in cash.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/26 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of The Floor on FOX averaged a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.28 million viewers. It’s worth noting that the third season premiere threw off the averages because it aired after the Super Bowl and drew huge ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS The Floor has been renewed for a sixth season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the The Floor TV series on FOX? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a sixth season?