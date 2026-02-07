The Floor: Seasons Six & Seven; FOX Game Show Gets Another Double Renewal

It’s back to the board for FOX. The network has renewed The Floor for seasons six and seven. The fourth season’s dozen episodes finished airing in December.

A trivia game show with a twist, The Floor TV series is hosted by Rob Lowe. As the season-long competition begins, 100 contestants face off in duels on a giant grid of 100 squares representing their own field of trivia expertise. The first challenger, selected at random, must choose one of his or her neighboring opponents to go head-to-head in an epic quiz duel in the opponent’s category. The winner takes over the loser’s square, gaining valuable ground as they expand their territory, while the loser exits the game. By the end of the season, only one player will walk away with the grand prize of $250,000 in cash.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the fourth season of The Floor averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.33 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 55% in the demo and down by 29% in viewership.

This double renewal is the show’s third. The Floor was renewed for seasons two and three in May 2013. It was then renewed for seasons four and five in May 2025. A premiere date for season five has yet to be announced.

The Ankler was the first to reveal the season six and seven renewals.

“From day one, The Floor has fit the very definition of Fox’s bold, high-energy approach to entertainment, becoming a true fan favorite and TV’s No. 1 game show,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn.

