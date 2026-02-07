Lucky: Apple TV Unveils Teaser, Premiere Date and Photos for Anya Taylor-Joy Series

Lucky is coming soon. Apple TV has released photos and a teaser for the new series inspired by the Marissa Stapley novel.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr., and William Fichtner star in the series, which follows a woman who is forced to return to her former criminal life to escape it completely.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Today, at the 2026 Apple TV Press Day, the stars and creators of “Lucky” took the stage to reveal the premiere date, teaser video and first look at the anticipated limited drama starring Golden Globe Award winner, SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Anya Taylor-Joy, who also serves as executive producer. With a star-studded ensemble cast that also includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Fichtner, “Lucky” will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, July 15, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through August 19. “Lucky” is based on the New York Times bestselling novel and Reese’s Book Club pick of the same name by Marissa Stapley. When a multi-million-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky (Anya Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life — and a way out. Hailing from Apple Studios, “Lucky” is co-showrun, written and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper through his Tropper Ink banner and under his overall deal with Apple TV, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Cassie Pappas. The series is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Taylor-Joy executive produces through her production banner, LadyKiller. Jonathan van Tulleken, who directed the pilot, is also executive producing.”

The teaser and more photos for the series are below.

