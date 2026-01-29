Criminal Record: Season Two; Apple TV Shares Photos and Premiere Date for Crime Thriller Series

Criminal Record has its return date set. Season two of the crime drama arrives in April. Apple TV shared the first two photos for the season to tease its release.

Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo, Charlie Creed-Miles, Dionne Brown, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore, Zoë Wanamaker, Rasaq Kukoyi, Maisie Ayres, Aysha Kala, Cathy Tyson, and Tom Moutchi star in the series, which follows a pair of detectives. In season one, the two battled each other while working separately to solve the same case. For season two, they will be forced to work together.

Apple TV shared the following about the upcoming season:

“From BAFTA Award nominee Paul Rutman, “Criminal Record” is a powerful, character-driven drama set in the heart of contemporary London, exploring the impossibility of policing when the truth is up for grabs. In season two, when a young man is stabbed to death at a political rally, rival police officers June Lenker (Jumbo) and Daniel Hegarty (Capaldi) are forced into an uneasy alliance. But what starts as a hunt for a murderer escalates into an undercover operation to foil a far-right bomb plot in the heart of London. Season two reunites Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker. Dustin Demri-Burns, Luca Pasqualino, Luther Ford, Lyndsey Marshal and Peter Sullivan join the cast in addition to the returning ensemble that includes Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore and Charlie Creed-Miles. “Criminal Record” is produced for Apple TV by Tod Productions and STV Studios, and executive produced by BAFTA Scotland Award winner Elaine Collins, Rutman, Capaldi and Jumbo. The series is directed by Ben A. Williams and Joelle Mae David.”

The series returns on April 22nd.

