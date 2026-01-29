Neighbors: HBO Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for Late Night Docuseries

Neighbors has its premiere date. The late-night docuseries will arrive on HBO next month. A trailer has been released to tease the series.

Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford are behind the series, which will feature true stories about the chaotic issues neighbors face every day.

HBO shared the following about the series:

“A new HBO and A24 late-night series, NEIGHBORS examines stories of absurd, outrageous, and dramatic real-life residential conflicts from a wide range of larger-than-life characters across the United States, opening a verité portal into the lives of contemporary Americans. Each episode introduces a new set of neighbors in the heat of their grievances, uncovering spirited disputes about property lines, animal ownership, and even a yellow Speedo. Directors and emerging talents Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford filmed for over two years, traveling across the country and fully immersing themselves in these neighbors’ lives to capture an unfiltered and intimate portrait of everyday people and document the fundamentally American pursuits of life, liberty, and property.”

The series premieres on February 13th. The trailer for the series is below.

