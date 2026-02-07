Young Sherlock: Prime Video Previews Action Prequel Series from Guy Ritchie

Young Sherlock is coming soon to Prime Video, and the streaming service has released a teaser for the prequel series from Guy Ritchie, which shows the younger days of the iconic detective.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Max Irons, Dónal Finn, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Zine Tseng, and Colin Firth star in the series, which arrives next month. Prime Video shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Today, Prime Video debuted the official trailer and key art for Young Sherlock, starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series) as Sherlock Holmes. From visionary director Guy Ritchie, Young Sherlock is an irreverent, action-packed mystery that charts the legendary origin story of the world’s greatest detective. All eight episodes of the series will premiere on March 4, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. When a charismatic, youthfully defiant Sherlock Holmes meets none other than James Moriarty he finds himself dragged into a murder investigation that threatens his liberty. Sherlock’s first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, leading to an explosive showdown that alters the course of his life forever. Unfolding in a vibrant Victorian England and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident. Previously announced cast members of Young Sherlock include Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor) and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech). Guy Ritchie directs the first two episodes and executive produces. The series is created for television and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson. Motive Pictures led physical production for Young Sherlock.”

The new trailer and key art for the series are below.

