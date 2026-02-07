Margo’s Got Money Troubles: Apple TV Shares Teaser and Photos from David E. Kelley Series

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is coming soon to Apple TV. The streaming service has released new photos and a teaser for the series from David E. Kelley.

Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, Thaddea Graham, and Nicole Kidman star in this eight-episode series inspired by the Rufi Thorpe novel. Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Today, at the 2026 Apple TV Press Day, the stars of “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” alongside prolific storyteller David E. Kelley, took the stage to unveil a teaser and share a glimpse into the star-studded new series starring and executive produced by Academy Award, Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Elle Fanning; Golden Globe Award winner, and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Pfeiffer; and Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Nicole Kidman. The ensemble cast is also led by Emmy Award winner Nick Offerman and Thaddea Graham. Hailing from A24 and multi-Emmy Award winner Kelley, and based on Rufi Thorpe’s bestselling novel of the same name, the eight-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 with three episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 20, 2026. “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” is a bold, heartwarming and comedic family drama following recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Fanning), the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Offerman), as she’s forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them. The series also stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington. “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” is produced for Apple TV by A24. Kelley serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures; Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films; and Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Productions. Pfeiffer, author Thorpe, Eva Anderson and Boo Killebrew also executive produce. BAFTA and Emmy Award winner Dearbhla Walsh directs the pilot and serves as an executive producer. Additional directors include Kate Herron and Alice Seabright. The series marks the most recent collaboration between Kelley and Apple TV, following the Emmy Award-nominated, global hit drama “Presumed Innocent,” which is now in production on its second season.”

The photos and teaser for the upcoming series are below.

