The Real Housewives of Rhode Island: Bravo Unveils Premiere Date and Teaser for New Reality Series

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is coming soon to Bravo. The reality series will arrive in April. A teaser for the series has also been released.

Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi star in the reality series. Bravo revealed the following about the reality series:

“Welcome to the Ocean State. It may be America’s smallest, but don’t be fooled – the drama is wicked wild. In a place where everyone knows everyone and family names carry serious weight, nothing is ever truly forgotten. Friendships are built over decades, loyalties are deeply rooted and secrets are guarded at all costs … until betrayal strikes and the cracks begin to show.

Amid a season defined by evolving relationships and rising tensions, some of the group’s most pivotal moments unfold during unforgettable escapes. As the summer heat sizzles in Rhode Island, the ladies retreat to one of Newport’s most historic and privately owned mansions, Seaview Terrace, for a glamorous weekend that rivals the Gilded Age, where opulence sets the stage for major shake-ups. Later, a sun-drenched excursion to beloved East Coast getaway Block Island pushes tensions to a breaking point as two couples go head-to-head. When lines are crossed and truths surface, nothing – and no one – is off limits.

MEET “THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF RHODE ISLAND”

Alicia Carmody is kick-starting her boss-babe era, pushing her way into her fiancé Billy’s popular restaurant, Pizza Mamma. A proud self-described “flip-flopper,” Alicia might call you a “whor-ah” one minute and pull you into a hug the next. When Alicia opens the vault on her past, she is faced with navigating long-standing relationships and personal growth that leaves one lifelong friend completely blindsided.

Former Rhode Island television news anchor Rosie DiMare and her husband, Rich, are leveling up, trading their cozy over-the-garage apartment for a sprawling dream home. As Rosie focuses on growing her local lifestyle program, she also faces challenges within her inner circle, leaving her to reassess loyalties and where she truly fits in with this evolving, close-knit group.

Fresh from finding her Prince Charming on television, influencer and former “The Bachelor” personality Ashley Iaconetti quickly learns that life after “I do” isn’t as blissful as she imagined. Between raising two young children, adjusting to life in Rhode Island and co-owning a struggling café with her husband, Jared, Ashley’s loyalties are tested when Rosie claims she never has her back.

Rhode Island’s cannabis queen, Liz McGraw, isn’t just running one of the country’s most successful dispensaries, she’s also the person to know in the smallest state in the union. When she and husband Gerry learn they’re about to become grandparents, Liz makes one thing clear – she will not be trading couture for a rocking chair. As she prepares for a new chapter in her family life, shifting dynamics within her inner circle test her influence and the bonds she’s long held close.

Grounded in tradition and guided by faith, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli puts family above all else. Proud of her Lebanese roots, she brings deeply held values into the group, especially when it comes to marriage. When rumors about her husband begin to circulate, Rulla is forced to confront uncomfortable questions that challenge her beliefs, resilience and commitment, putting her personal life under an unrelenting spotlight.

Kelsey Swanson has lived a charmed life as a beauty queen playing house in a castle owned by her wealthy boyfriend. Now at a crossroads, Kelsey must decide between the comfort of her gilded arrangement and a future on her own terms. When her loyalty to Liz is tested, Kelsey worries about going up against the group’s heaviest hitter and losing her greatest cheerleader.

Jo-Ellen Tiberi may not be known for cooking dinner, but she’s never short on spilling tea. When sensitive information involving Rulla’s marriage circulates within the group, Jo-Ellen finds herself caught between honesty and discretion. Unresolved issues with her mother resurface, forcing her to confront long-buried childhood wounds and reckon with the personal cost of always being the one who tells it like it is.

Friend and familiar face Dolores Catania leaves the Jersey Shore behind to spend the summer in Rhode Island with her close friend, Liz McGraw. Together, the two embark on a new entrepreneurial venture – a menopause gummy brand – while soaking up some sun, fun and a little drama along the way.

“The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” is produced by Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios company. Lucilla D’Agostino, Jen McClure-Metz, Joseph Ferraro and Barry Poznick executive produce for Evolution Media. Additional executive producers are Bianca Barnes-Williams, James Brangert, Deanna Markoff and David Mills. Andy Cohen also serves as executive producer.”