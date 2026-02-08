American Classic: MGM+ Releases Trailer and Key Art for Comedy Starring Kevin Kline and Laura Linney

American Classic is coming soon to MGM+. The series arrives in March, and a trailer and key art for it have been released.

Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, Jon Tenney, Aaron Tveit, and Stephen Spinella star in the series. The comedy follows a Broadway star who returns home after a breakdown on stage.

MGM+ shared the following about the series:

American Classic, from creators Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin, debuts Sunday, March 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The eight-episode, heartfelt comedy series about a family full of drama, will debut with two episodes then weekly leading up to the series finale on Sunday, April, 12. American Classic tells the story of Broadway star Richard Bean who suffers a spectacular public meltdown and returns home to the family theater where he first became aware of his own brilliance. Once there, his extreme behavior sets off a series of crises among those closest to him: his ex-girlfriend (now the town’s mayor) married to his brother, his brother himself, and his beloved niece who dreams of a life in the theater. As old loves resurface and buried secrets emerge, Richard must confront the consequences of his past actions and the family and town he left behind for fame and glamour. Each season follows a different Richard Bean production that will reflect the stories unfolding in the lovable but flawed Bean family and the transformative power of making art.

The trailer for the series is below.

