Robin Hood: MGM+ Debuts Photos, Trailer and Key Art for New Series

Robin Hood is set to arrive on MGM+ in November, and viewers are getting another look at the new series. The network has released photos, key art, and a trailer teasing the latest incarnation of this classic tale.

Jack Patten, Lauren McQueen, Sean Bean, Lydia Peckham, Steven Waddington, and Connie Nielsen star in the series, which will follow Robin as he seeks vengeance and tries to bring peace to the kingdom.

MGM+ shared the following about the series:

“Today, MGM+ debuted the official trailer, new images and the key art for the epic adventure drama series Robin Hood. The series premieres Sunday, November 2 at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. with two episodes and new episodes will premiere weekly through the season finale on Sunday, December 28, 2025. Robin Hood will also be available to MGM+ viewers in the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Latin America, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. From Lionsgate Television and co-created by executive producers John Glenn and Jonathan English (who also directed the pilot), and Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures, who was also an executive producer, Robin Hood stars Jack Patten as Rob, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine. Robin Hood brings a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian. It is a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story. Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob – a Saxon forester’s son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.”

The photos, poster, and trailer for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series in November?