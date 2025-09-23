DMV: CBS Releases Trailer for New Workplace Comedy Series

DMV is coming to CBS next month, and viewers are now getting their first look at the comedy series. A trailer has now been released.

Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, Tony Cavalero, and Gigi Zumbado star in the workplace comedy series, which follows the employees of the East Hollywood DMV office.

CBS shared the following about the series:

“DMV is a workplace comedy set in the place everyone dreads going most – the Department of Motor Vehicles – where employees are making minimum wage dealing with customers who are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Working at the East Hollywood DMV office are: Colette (Harriet Dyer), a driving examiner with a big heart and bad boundaries; Gregg (Tim Meadows), a misanthropic former English teacher; Vic (Tony Cavalero), a former bouncer who loves putting difficult drivers in their places; Barbara (Molly Kearney), a newly promoted manager who tries hard but often misses the mark; Noa (Alex Tarrant), a charming surfer who seems destined for much greater things; and Ceci (Gigi Zumbado), a scrappy photographer who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Fortunately, this quirky crew has each other to navigate the twists and turns of the DMV together.”

DMV is set to arrive on October 13th. The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new CBS comedy next month?