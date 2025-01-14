Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: Jane Seymour Helps Joe Lando During Palisades Fire

Many have lost their homes during the ongoing Palisades Fire in California, and one of those impacted is Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star Joe Lando. In an emotional Instagram video, he opened up about losing his home and revealed how his co-star from the long-running series, Jane Seymour, has taken his family in.

According to Deadline, he said the following during the video:

“Thankfully there are angels in this world. We’re left with nothing except each other. My friend Jane Seymour allowed us to come over to her house and opened it up for us without any hesitation and thank God gave us someplace to come and sleep … There’s a lot of wealthy people in my neighborhood but that’s not the majority of this neighborhood. Most people are just hard working folks who have been living there for generations. My wife’s parents lived down the street or did. They lost their house after 40 something years. This fire is evil. It’s indescribable. You know you see people on TV who go through these things and you think, ‘oh my God, that must be terrible. Thank God it’s not me.’ And you know now I’m one of those people and if it was just us, I’d be really okay with this. But it’s everybody. It’s everything and I’m just devastated and heartbroken for everybody, all the people we know. They don’t have houses.”

Jane Seymour also released a statement:

“My mother instilled in me from an early age that in times of great strife and struggle, reach out and help someone. Welcoming Joe and his family into our home while they try to make sense of the inexplicable is just what you do for family, and The Landos are our family.”

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman aired on CBS for six seasons between 1993 and 1998, with two movies following. In recent years, there has been talk about possibly rebooting the series to update fans on the characters, but that has not happened yet.

Joe Lando’s full video is below.

