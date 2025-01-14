Prime Target: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Conspiracy Thriller Series

Prime Target is coming soon to Apple TV+, and viewers are getting a look at the new conspiracy thriller series. A new trailer has now been released for the eight-episode series.

Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell, Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babbett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee, and Joseph Mydell star in the series, which follows a young mathematician (Woodall) on the verge of a breakthrough who finds himself on the run.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series:

Prime Target features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Woodall), who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon, he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, an NSA agent (played by Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.”

Prime Target premieres on January 22nd. The trailer for the new series is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Apple TV+ series?