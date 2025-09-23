Lazarus: Prime Video Posts Video and Key Art for Harlan Coben Thriller Series

Lazarus is coming to Prime Video next month, and viewers are getting a closer look at the thriller. A new trailer and key art have been released.

Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach, David Fynn, Karla Crome, and Kate Ashfield star in the series, which follows a man who begins to experience strange phenomena after returning home following his father’s death.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Today, Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated new thriller series, Harlan Coben’s Lazarus. All six episodes will be released on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst, Harlan Coben’s Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin) who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy) dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago. Additional cast for the series include Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus, David Fynn as Seth McGovern, Karla Crome as Bella Catton, and Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown. Harlan Coben’s Lazarus is executive produced and written by Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Stay Close), alongside BAFTA-winner Nicola Shindler (Happy Valley, It’s A Sin) and Richard Fee (Fool Me Once, The Stranger) for Quay Street Productions, part of ITV Studios and Sam Claflin. Wayne Che Yip (Rings of Power, Fallout) directs Episodes One and Two and serves as executive producer. Matt Strevens (Doctor Who, Capital) also produces. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Quay Street Productions in association with Final Twist Productions.”

The trailer for the series is below.

