Boots: Netflix Unveils Trailer for Hour Comedy About Bullied Teen Joining the Marines

Boots is coming soon to Netflix, and viewers are getting a good look at the comedy series. The streaming service has released a trailer teasing the comedy.

Miles Heizer, Max Parker, Vera Farmiga, Liam Oh, Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Paris, and Blake Burt star in the comedy set in the 1990s, where being gay in the military is still illegal. The series follows a closeted gay teen and his best friend as they join the Marines.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“BOOTS is a one-hour comedic drama that delivers an irreverent, off-beat take on the coming-of-age story. Set in the tough, unpredictable world of the 1990s US Marine Corps – when being gay in the military was still illegal – the series follows directionless, closeted Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer) and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), the son of a decorated Marine, as they join a diverse group of recruits. Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits. With sharp wit and plenty of heart, BOOTS is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world – even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind. The eight-episode series hails from creator and co-showrunner Andy Parker (Tales of the City, Imposters), showrunner Jennifer Cecil (Umbrella Academy, One Tree Hill), and executive producer Norman Lear. Inspired by the book The Pink Marine by Greg Cope White.”

The trailer for Boots is below. The series arrives on October 9th.

