Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Saturday TV Ratings: PBR Bull Riding, NCAA Football

Published:

PBR Bull Riding TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

(The CW)

Saturday, September 20, 2025, ratingsNew Episodes: (none).   Sports: NCAA Football: Huskies vs Cougars, NCAA Football: Fighting Illini vs Hoosiers, NCAA Football: Gators vs Hurricanes, NCAA Football: Sun Devils vs Bears, and PBR Bull Riding. Reruns: (none).

OTHER RATINGS
How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x