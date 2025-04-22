Robin Hood: Six Cast in New MGM+ Series as Production Begins

The new Robin Hood series headed to MGM+ has added six to its cast just as production has begun. Announced in September, the series will reimagine the classic love story.

Richard Lintern, Erica Ford, Ryan Gage, Oscar Salem, Miloš Timotijević, and Tamara Radovanović have been cast in recurring roles, joining series regulars Jack Patten and Lauren McQueen. The series will follow Rob and Marian as they fall in love and work together to bring peace to their land.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play:

“Lintern will play the Bishop of Hereford. Greedy yet savvy, the Bishop enjoys significant political and spiritual power as an agent of the crown who’s also been appointed by the Vatican in Rome. A meaningful ally (or enemy), he exerts his influence alongside the Sheriff to maintain the status quo in Nottingham — a status quo that very much benefits him. Ford portrays Ralph Miller. The eldest of the Miller siblings, Ralph has lived much of her life disguised as a boy, for her own protection. Forced to care for her brothers from a young age, Ralph is fiercely loyal and protective. From the moment Rob enters her life, he catches her eye — around him, she feels safe, and begins flowering into her femininity in ways that are both awkward and beautiful. While she knows Rob loves Marian, Ralph never stops carrying a torch for him, believing that in the end he belongs with one of his own kind — a Saxon, like herself. Gage will play Spragart. Cunning and resourceful, Spragart is a Saxon poacher and thief whose twisted path intersects Rob’s after Rob catches him poaching in Sherwood. Later, Spragart joins up with Rob and the Outlaws, joining the gang on a daring raid against the Bishop. He’s a quick-thinking rogue with a mind that’s always up to something — and it’s usually no good. Salem will portray The Earl of Pembroke, Marshal, Eleanor’s advisor and confidant. Worldly, ambitious, and politically savvy, Marshal is a chief ally to the Queen, serving her faithfully while also pursuing an erotically charged romantic relationship with the Sheriff of Nottingham’s daughter, Priscilla. Timotijević portrays Egbert, a Royal Forester, who serves alongside Alwin and Hugh as a faithful protector of Sherwood.”

The premiere date for this new Robin Hood will be announced later.

