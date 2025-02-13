Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue: MGM+ Releases Premiere Date, Trailer and Key Art for New Mystery Series

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue has a premiere date. MGM+ announced that the mystery thriller will premiere next month, and a trailer and key art have been released. Anthony Horowitz created the series.

Eric McCormack, David Ajala, Lydia Wilson, Peter Gadiot, McSweeney, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Adam Long, and Jan Le star in the series, which follows the survivors of a plane crash who mysteriously start dying one by one after the crash.

MGM+ revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is a strikingly original and taut thriller series with a jaw-dropping reveal waiting at the end. A light aircraft with nine passengers crashes in the Mexican jungle – and everyone survives. But then, one after another, they begin to die in strange and violent ways and very soon they begin to realize that, for some inexplicable reason, somebody wants them dead. As the story unfolds in flashback, we meet the survivors as they fight against the heat, a shortage of supplies, the many dangers of the jungle – and each other. The setting becomes increasingly tense and claustrophobic until finally the identity of the killer and the truth are revealed.”

The series premieres on March 2nd. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new MGM+ series?