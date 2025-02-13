The Handmaid’s Tale: Season Six; Hulu Reveals Teaser and Premiere Date for Final Season

The Handmaid’s Tale has its premiere date. The sixth and final season of the series will be released in April. Hulu released new key art and a teaser trailer showing what is to come in the final episodes.

Elizabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles star in the Hulu series inspired by the novel by Margaret Atwood. The series is set in an alternate timeline where only a select few women can give birth, and they are kept prisoners and used by those who cannot have children.

Hulu shared the following about the final season:

“In the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

The trailer and key art for season six are below. The series returns on April 8th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Do you plan to watch the new season when it arrives in May? Will you be sad to see the series end?