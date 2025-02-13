The Neighborhood: Four Join Pilot Episode for Potential Spin-Off of CBS Comedy Series

The Neighborhood spin-off has four new cast members. CBS announced that Justin Long, Kara Royster, Hunter King, and Angelique Cabral will appear in the backdoor pilot episode, which is set to air later this season. Plans for the spin-off were announced last month.

The spinoff will follow Malcolm and Marty after they move to Venice Beach and find themselves living in a very different neighborhood than what they are used to.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new arrivals will play:

“Long will play Bruce, a tech millionaire who is a mix of unjustified confidence and social ineptitude. Cerebral, impulsive and a genius, Bruce has no boundaries or filter when it comes to saying what’s on his mind but deep down there’s a sweetness at his core and his sincerity ultimately wins Marty and Malcolm over. Royster will play Matisse. A child of privilege, Matisse is Malcolm’s new neighbor and a would-be influencer. On the surface, she’s spoiled rotten but she’s also smart, interesting, sharp and analytical. When her father stopped bending to her every whim, she took it as a wake-up call and is now selling her own fabulousness. King will play Bellamy. Dark, sardonic and often under the influence of edibles, Bellamy works generating content for the coolest cannabis boutique in SoCal. Despite her jaded outlook, she’s also hilarious, fun and a fiercely loyal friend. Bellamy does have secret dreams of doing something bigger, but for now, she’s content in her carefully curated world of detachment and irony. Cabral plays Lisa. Impeccably dressed, high energy and unpredictable, Lisa is a fast-talking book agent who seems genuinely passionate about Malcolm’s writing talent and hopes to represent him and take him to the top of the literary world.”

‘The Neighborhood’: Justin Long, Kara Royster, Hunter King & Angelique Cabral Join CBS Spinoff https://t.co/zODmBcHjtp — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 12, 2025

The Neighborhood is currently airing on Monday nights on CBS. The season finale will serve as the backdoor pilot for the spin-off.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Neighborhood? Will you watch the spin-off if it progresses to a series next season?