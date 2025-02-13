The Wheel of Time: Season Three Trailer and Art Unveiled for Prime Video Fantasy Series

The Wheel of Time returns to Prime Video next month with its third season, and now fans of the fantasy series are getting a look at what is coming. The streaming service has released a new trailer and key art for the series inspired by Robert Jordan’s novels.

Rosamund Pike, Josh Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney star in the series set in a world where magic exists, but only a few have the power to use it.

Prime Video shared the following about season three:

“Season Three’s storylines are primarily based on the fourth book of Jordan’s series, “The Shadow Rising,” which is a fan favorite, and will take viewers to many new regions and cities across the fictional continent of the Westlands, including the vast deserts of the Aiel Waste, the intoxicating and dangerous port city of Tanchico, and the forbidden and fog-shrouded ancient city of Rhuidean, where Rand and Moiraine will both experience life-changing revelations. Meanwhile on the other side of the world, in Rand’s small hometown of Two Rivers, his lifelong friend Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) will also embark on a personal journey, one which will change him forever.”

The trailer and key art for the new season of The Wheel of Time are below. The series returns on March 13th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Are you excited to see season three?