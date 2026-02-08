The Forsytes: PBS Previews Masterpiece Victorian Drama Based on John Galsworthy Novels

The Forsytes is coming soon to PBS. The first season of the period drama arrives next month, and a trailer has been released. The series will return for a second season in 2027.

Stephen Moyer, Millie Gibson, Jack Davenport, and Eleanor Tomlinson star in this Victorian drama based on the John Galsworthy novel.

PBS shared the following about the series:

“The Forsytes have built their empire on the pursuit of wealth, power and respect. But now they are dangerously out of control. As they struggle to maintain their supremacy, they are forced to answer the most profound question of all: “Can we afford to be human?” Don’t miss the US premiere of this highly anticipated drama The Forsytes, Sunday, March 22, 2026, 9/8c only on MASTERPIECE on PBS. Watch on air and stream full episodes online and on the PBS app. The stellar ensemble cast includes Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood) as the formidable matriarch Ann, Stephen Moyer (Sexy Beast, True Blood) as Jolyon Forsyte Sr., Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga) as Jo Forsyte Jr., Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era) as Frances Forsyte, and Eleanor Tomlinson (One Day, Poldark) as Louisa Byrne. Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, Ten Percent) stars as James Forsyte, Joshua Orpin (Titans) as Soames Forsyte, Millie Gibson (Doctor Who) as Irene Heron, and Tom Durant-Pritchard (This Is Going To Hurt, Miss Scarlet) as Monty Dartie. Josette Simon OBE (Anatomy of a Scandal) is Mrs. Ellen Parker Barrington, a wealthy heiress and friend of the Forsyte family, with Jamie Flatters (Avatar: The Way Of Water) as architect Philip Bosinney and Owen Igiehon (Disclaimer) as lawyer Isaac Cole. Susan Hampshire OBE (star of the 1967 BBC Forsyte Saga for which she received the first of her three lead actress Emmys), plays Lady Carteret.”

The trailer for the series is below.

