Beat Shazam: Season Seven Viewer Votes

After a season away, Jamie and Corinne are back for the seventh season of the Beat Shazam TV show on FOX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Beat Shazam is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh-season episodes of Beat Shazam here.

A FOX interactive, musical game show, the Beat Shazam TV series is hosted by Jamie Foxx while his daughter, Corinne Foxx, serves as the Deejay. The competition features three teams of two players as they race against the clock and each other to identify song selections. During each round, the host presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to identify the song’s title correctly. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team that banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app for a chance to win a $1 million dollar prize. Season seven features special episodes that include teams of fathers, siblings, teachers, heroes, and mothers – all battling it out to win the prize of a lifetime.





What do you think? Which season seven episodes of the Beat Shazam TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Beat Shazam should be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on FOX?