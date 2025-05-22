Beat Shazam: Season Eight Renewal Set for Jamie Foxx Game Show on FOX

The beat goes on. FOX has renewed Beat Shazam for an eighth season. The seventh season, which consists of 12 episodes, finished airing in September.

An interactive, musical game show, the Beat Shazam TV series is hosted by Jamie Foxx while his daughter, Corinne Foxx, serves as the Deejay. The competition features three teams of two players as they race against the clock and each other to identify song selections. During each round, the host presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to identify the song’s title correctly. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team that banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app for a chance to win a $1 million dollar prize. Season seven features special episodes that include teams of fathers, siblings, teachers, heroes, and mothers – all battling it out to win the prize of a lifetime.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the seventh season of Beat Shazam averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.31 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s even in the demo and up by 16% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

FOX has also renewed the revival of Don’t Forget The Lyrics!, the revival of Kitchen Nightmares, LEGO Masters (beyond the current season), and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Premiere dates will be revealed at some point in the future.

