Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season Four; FOX Competition Renewed

FOX is looking for another group of familiar faces to recruit. The network has renewed Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test for a fourth season. The show’s third season aired for 10 episodes and finished running in February.

A physical competition series, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show is based on a British format. In season three, 16 household names train in Wales, the home of British Special Forces Selection, and will endure the harsh reality of ocean warfare. The recruits must learn the art of getting comfortable with being uncomfortable as they are faced with training challenges across the country’s vast terrain of both land and sea, including a high pressure hostage rescue, a treacherous ladder crossing between steep cliffs nearly 100 ft above the sea, a boat dunk drill where they will be submerged into the frigid ocean and tasked with performing essential survival duties, a surf immersion where they will have to control their panic in an exercise that takes them to the brink of drowning, and much more. The participants are Nathan Adrian, Stephen Baldwin, Alana Blanchard, Landon Donovan, Carey Hart, Brody Jenner, Marion Jones, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Cam Newton, Kayla Nicole, Kyla Pratt, Denise Richards, Christy Carlson Romano, Trista Sutter, Golden Tate, and Jordyn Wieber. They are led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Jason “Foxy” Fox, Mark “Billy” Billingham, and Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations — just survival.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the third season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.55 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership.

FOX has also renewed Beat Shazam, the revival of Don’t Forget The Lyrics!, the revival of Kitchen Nightmares, and LEGO Masters (beyond the current fifth season). Premiere dates will be revealed at some point in the future.

What do you think? Have you been watching the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test series on FOX? Are you glad this endurance competition will be back for a fourth season?

