Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season Two Viewer Votes

How many people will make it through the second season of the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Special Forces is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second-season episodes of Special Forces here.

A FOX physical competition series, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show is based on a British format. In season two, 14 household names face the harsh reality of winter warfare training in the mountains of New Zealand, where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks feel like torture. They face the ice breaker drill, where they are submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700 ft snowcapped mountain peak and an emergency escape from a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters. They are led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Jason “Foxy” Fox, Mark “Billy” Billingham, and Jovon Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. The participants are Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Kelly Rizzo, Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa, and Nick Viall.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Special Forces TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX?