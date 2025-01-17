Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Special Forces, Raid the Cage, Abbott Elementary, Chicago Med, Inside the NFL

Published:

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: Shifting Gears, Abbott Elementary, Celebrity Jeopardy!, What Would You Do?, Raid the Cage, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest TestSpecials: President Biden Farewell Address and The Price Is Right at Night.  Sports: Inside the NFLReruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Poppa’s House, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



