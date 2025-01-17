Wednesday TV Ratings: Special Forces, Raid the Cage, Abbott Elementary, Chicago Med, Inside the NFL

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 ratings — New episodes: Shifting Gears, Abbott Elementary, Celebrity Jeopardy!, What Would You Do?, Raid the Cage, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Specials: President Biden Farewell Address and The Price Is Right at Night. Sports: Inside the NFL. Reruns: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Poppa’s House, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

