Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: October 13, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Damon Wayans Jr. (host) and Jeannie Mai (co-host).

TV show description:

A game show, the Raid the Cage TV series is based on an Israeli series format where strategy, teamwork, and taking risks are key to winning big.

In each episode, two teams of two face off in rounds of grab-and-go and collect as many prizes from the Cage before their time runs out and the doors close. They have no timekeeping devices available and if a door closes with a contestant inside, the game is over and the team loses all of its prizes.

Correctly answering trivia questions adds seconds to the clock, giving teammates more time to grab prizes ranging from cool trips to electronics and even a new car.

After three rounds, the team that banks the highest total dollar value in prizes wins the game, keeps what they grabbed and plays the final round to try and “Beat the Cage” for the biggest prizes of the night.

