Kitchen Nightmares: Season Three Renewal for Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Makeover Series on FOX

Chef Ramsay and his crew are coming to the rescue for the 2025-26 TV season. FOX has renewed the restaurant makeover series revival for a third season. The show’s second season, which aired for 11 episodes, finished airing in March.

A reality series, this version of Kitchen Nightmares is a revival of the show that previously ran on the network for seven seasons, 2007-14. In each episode, no-nonsense Chef Gordon Ramsay visits a restaurant in crisis, sometimes on the brink of bankruptcy. He listens to the feedback of management and the workers and then goes on the hunt to expose the eatery’s problems. Ramsay gives management and the staff some tough love and doesn’t hold back. Then, once he has buy-in from the owners, Ramsay and his team overhaul the eatery from head to toe and set the restaurant up for success, giving what may be the business’ last best chance for survival.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of Kitchen Nightmares averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.70 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s even in the demo and up by 12% in viewership.

FOX has also renewed Beat Shazam, the revival of Don’t Forget The Lyrics!, LEGO Masters (beyond the current season), and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Premiere dates will be revealed at some point in the future.

