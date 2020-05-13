Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Season Three Ratings

Chef Gordon Ramsay has been a staple of primetime for many years and he currently has four different TV series on FOX. His newer series, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, has returned for a third season after more than a year away. Have viewers forgotten about it? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A FOX restaurant rehab reality TV series, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back is a new twist on the old Kitchen Nightmares format. Salty Chef Ramsay rides to the rescue in his custom, mobile “Hell on Wheels” command-center (equipped with a full kitchen) and assesses what ails a flagging eatery. In just 24 hours’ time, Ramsay and his team renovate the restaurant, refresh its menu, and help the owners relaunch it.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back on FOX averaged a 1.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.47 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

