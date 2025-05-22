Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: Season Four; FOX Renews Sing-Along Game Show

Viewers who enjoy Don’t Forget the Lyrics! will be singing a happy tune. FOX has renewed the competition series for a fourth season. The third season of 11 episodes concluded in August.

A sing-along game show, the Don’t Forget the Lyrics! TV series is hosted by Niecy Nash. The music competition challenges contestants’ memories of song lyrics. In pursuit of the prize money, they can choose songs from different genres, decades, and musical artists. Then, the contestant takes center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on the screen. But then, the music will suddenly stop, and the words will disappear. Can the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or will they freeze under pressure? If a contestant can sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit song. If they can sing the final missing lyrics, they’ll take home the top prize of $1 million.

The third season of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.45 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s even in the demo and up by 29% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

FOX has also renewed Beat Shazam, the revival of Kitchen Nightmares, LEGO Masters (beyond the current season), and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Premiere dates will be revealed at some point in the future.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this FOX game show? Are you glad Don’t Forget the Lyrics! has been renewed for a third season?

