Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: Season Four — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Viewers can continue playing along and trying to out-guess the contestants. Has the Don't Forget the Lyrics! TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Don't Forget the Lyrics!, season four.



What’s This TV Show About?

A sing-along game show airing on the FOX television network, the Don’t Forget the Lyrics! TV series is hosted by Niecy Nash. The music competition challenges contestants’ memories of song lyrics. In pursuit of the prize money, they can choose songs from different genres, decades, and musical artists. Then, the contestant takes center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on the screen. But then, the music will suddenly stop, and the words will disappear. Can the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or will they freeze under pressure? If a contestant can sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit song. If they can sing the final missing lyrics, they’ll take home the top prize of $1 million.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! averages a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.15 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 14% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Don’t Forget the Lyrics! stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 24, 2024, Don’t Forget the Lyrics! has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Don’t Forget the Lyrics! for season four? The network has had success with this show and other music-based competition series in the past, so I don’t see any reason why the show wouldn’t be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Don’t Forget the Lyrics! cancellation or renewal news.



