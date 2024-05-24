Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: Season Three Viewer Votes

Contestants’ memories are put to the test in the third season of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! TV show on FOX. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Don’t Forget the Lyrics! is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! here.

A FOX sing-along game show, the Don’t Forget the Lyrics! TV series is hosted by Niecy Nash. The music competition challenges contestants’ memories of song lyrics. In pursuit of the prize money, they can choose songs from different genres, decades, and musical artists. Then, the contestant takes center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on the screen. But then, the music will suddenly stop, and the words will disappear. Can the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or will they freeze under pressure? If a contestant can sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit song. If they can sing the final missing lyrics, they’ll take home the top prize of $1 million.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Don’t Forget the Lyrics! TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Don’t Forget the Lyrics! should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX?