Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: Season Three Ratings

FOX has no shortage of music related competition series with Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Name That Tune, The Masked Singer, and I Can See Your Voice. While they’ve generally performed well for the network, four of them might be too many for viewers. Will Don’t Forget the Lyrics! be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A sing-along game show, the Don’t Forget the Lyrics! TV series is hosted by Niecy Nash. The music competition challenges contestants’ memories of song lyrics. In pursuit of the prize money, they can choose songs from different genres, decades, and musical artists. Then, the contestant takes center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on the screen. But then, the music will suddenly stop, and the words will disappear. Can the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or will they freeze under pressure? If a contestant can sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit song. If they can sing the final missing lyrics, they’ll take home the top prize of $1 million.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! on FOX averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.13 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Don’t Forget the Lyrics! TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?