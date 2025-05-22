Family Law: Season Four Renewal; The CW Picks Up More of Legal Drama Series and Sets Premiere Date

Abby and her family will continue practicing. The CW has renewed Canadian drama Family Law for a fourth season. The third season finished airing in the United States in March 2024.

A legal drama series, the Family Law TV show stars Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu, Genelle Williams, and Lauren Holly. Bobbi Charlton, Ryan Lino, and BJ Harrison recur. In the story, Abigail Bianchi (Staite) is a lawyer and a recovering alcoholic. She’s struggling to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom. As a condition of her probation, Abby is required to work at Svensson and Associates, the law firm of her estranged father, Harry (Garber) law firm. She’s practicing family law for the first time and finds herself managing not just her clients’ family dysfunction, but her own. In addition to navigating a relationship with her father, Abby is also working with her attorney half-brother, Daniel (Smadu), and her psychiatrist half-sister, Lucy (Williams) — two people she’d never met. In season three, Abby is riding high, clear of her probation and divorce, but the hard work of reckoning with her past is just beginning.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the third season of Family Law averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 395,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 6% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Here’s the fourth season announcement from The CW:

SEASON 4 OF THE ORIGINAL SCRIPTED SERIES “FAMILY LAW” RETURNS TO THE CW NETWORK THIS SUMMER BURBANK, CA (May 21, 2025) – The CW Network today announced the original scripted drama series FAMILY LAW starring Jewel Staite (“Firefly,” “The L.A. Complex”) and Victor Garber (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Alias”) will return for a 10-episode fourth season on Wednesday, July 23 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). As Season 4 kicks off, Abigail’s (Jewel Staite) home, work and romantic life are up in flames. Her boyfriend Ben (Benjamin Ayres) has fallen off the wagon, Sofia (Eden Summer Gilmore) has written a devastating essay about her mother’s alcoholism and Harry (Victor Garber) has passed her over for equity partnership. Abby decides to give Ben a second chance – though it only leads to more disappointment. Later, sparks fly when she meets someone new and unexpected, but is she ready to date again? Professionally, Abby’s concerns about a major development at the firm are ignored, forcing her to make a decision that sends shockwaves through the office – and her family. Meanwhile, Harry and Joanne (Lauren Holly) manage their breakup poorly, until they both have experiences that make them reevaluate what truly matters. At work, Harry’s plan for a lucrative merger with a rival law office looks like a sure thing until it forces him to make an impossible choice. Daniel (Zach Smadu) mourns the end of his “relationship” with Martina (Miranda Edwards) by having a one-night stand with the offbeat Jude (Mapuana Makia), and his life is turned upside down when Jude shares life changing news with him. Lucy (Genelle Williams) ends her relationship with the manipulative Kelly (Aliyah O’Brien), but the break-up leaves her wracked with self-doubt – until she’s upfront about her insecurities on a podcast, which leads to exciting opportunities and possible romance. With cases ranging from rental families, surrogacy gone awry, parental liability and AI companion dolls, the dysfunctional Svenssons continue helping other dysfunctional families find their way, all while navigating their own turbulent personal lives. FAMILY LAW is produced by SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions for Corus Entertainment’s Global (Canada). The series was created by Susin Nielsen, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. The series is executive produced by Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Erin Haskett and Andy Mikita. Lionsgate distributes the series internationally.

