Family Law: Season Four — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Has the Family Law TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Global (in Canada) and The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Family Law, season four.



What’s This TV Show About?

A legal drama airing on The CW television network, the Family Law TV show stars Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu, Genelle Williams, and Lauren Holly. Bobbi Charlton, Ryan Lino, and BJ Harrison recur. In the story, Abigail Bianchi (Staite) is a lawyer and a recovering alcoholic. After hitting rock bottom, she’s struggling to put her career and family back together. As a condition of her probation, Abby must work at Svensson and Associates, the law firm of her estranged father, Harry (Garber) law firm. She’s practicing family law for the first time and finds herself managing not just her clients’ family dysfunction but her own. In addition to navigating a relationship with her father, Abby is also working with her attorney half-brother, Daniel (Smadu), and her psychiatrist half-sister, Lucy (Williams) — two people she’d never met. In season three, Abby is riding high, clear of her probation and divorce, but the hard work of reckoning with her past is just beginning.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Family Law averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 336,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 40% in the demo and down by13% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Family Law stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 19, 2024, Family Law has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Family Law for season four? This show originates in Canada, and The CW licenses the series to broadcast it here in the United States. If Global renews it in Canada, I think there’s a good chance The CW will pick up the rights to broadcast season four. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Family Law cancellation or renewal news.



