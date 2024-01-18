Family Law: Season Three Ratings



The Family Law TV series originates in Canada, and The CW licenses the episodes to air in the United States. The show’s been a solid performer for the American network, but the second season just finished airing in September. Will that timing help or hinder the series’ ratings? Will Family Law be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A legal drama series, the Family Law TV show stars Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu, Genelle Williams, and Lauren Holly. Bobbi Charlton, Ryan Lino, and BJ Harrison recur. In the story, Abigail Bianchi (Staite) is a lawyer and a recovering alcoholic. She’s struggling to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom. As a condition of her probation, Abby is required to work at Svensson and Associates, the law firm of her estranged father, Harry (Garber) law firm. She’s practicing family law for the first time and finds herself managing not just her clients’ family dysfunction, but her own. In addition to navigating a relationship with her father, Abby is also working with her attorney half-brother, Daniel (Smadu), and her psychiatrist half-sister, Lucy (Williams) — two people she’d never met. In season three, Abby is riding high, clear of her probation and divorce, but the hard work of reckoning with her past is just beginning.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Family Law on The CW averaged a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 386,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



