Family Law: Season Two; Legal Drama Renewed on The CW for This Summer

The CW wants to stay in business with Family Law. The network has picked up the second season of the Canadian TV show and it will air at some point this summer.

A legal drama series, the Family Law TV show stars Jewel Staite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu, Genelle Williams, Lauren Holly, and Bobbi Charlton. In the story, Abigail Bianchi (Staite) is a lawyer and a recovering alcoholic. She’s struggling to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom. As a condition of her probation, Abby is required to work at Svensson and Associates, the law firm of her estranged father, Harry (Garber) law firm. She’s practicing family law for the first time and finds herself managing not just her clients’ family dysfunction, but her own. In addition to navigating a relationship with her father, Abby is also working with her attorney half-brother, Daniel (Smadu), and her psychiatrist half-sister, Lucy (Williams) — two people she’d never met.



Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of Family Law averaged a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 314,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the series picked up about 50% more viewers.

Now that The CW is primarily owned by Nexstar, the network is focusing on airing inexpensive programming — primarily unscripted and acquired series. Management has said that the goal is for the network to become profitable by 2025.

Season two of Family Law will launch this summer but the network has not yet announced a specific premiere date. The show has already been renewed for a third season in Canada.

