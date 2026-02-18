The Floor, MasterChef, The 1% Club: FOX Reveals Spring Premiere Dates

FOX has set its spring lineup, including the returns of The Floor, The 1% Club, and more. Viewers will also see the event series, The Faithful: Women of the Bible, arrive in March.

FOX revealed the following about its spring lineup:

“FOX today announced its Spring 2026 premiere dates, unveiling a dynamic slate of bold event programming, high-octane adventure and the return of proven hits. From high-stakes game shows and iconic culinary battles to heartfelt romance, immersive adventure, and epic event series, the spring lineup delivers must-watch programming anchored by familiar favorites and all-new original programming.

This Easter season, the powerful biblical event series The Faithful: Women of the Bible, starring Minnie Driver, Jeffrey Donovan, Natacha Karam and more, will air for three consecutive Sundays (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) beginning Sunday, Mar. 22, continuing on Sunday, Mar. 29 and concluding on Easter Sunday, Apr. 5.

Then, Rob Lowe returns as host of The Floor with a special two-hour season five premiere Wednesday, Apr. 8 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), where contestants compete in dynamic head-to-head battles of trivia and strategy.

Brains and the big yellow balls are back starting Monday, April 13 with host Joel McHale testing the nation’s wits on The 1% Club (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the high-stakes, sink-or-swim quiz show The Quiz with Balls (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) hosted by Jay Pharoah.

The iconic culinary series MasterChef takes the competition worldwide as it returns for Season 16 Wednesday, Apr. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), celebrating international cuisine with award-winning chef and executive producer Gordon Ramsay as host and judge, alongside renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich and acclaimed chef and entrepreneur Tiffany Derry. Then, The Floor will make its time period premiere that evening (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT).

An all-new season of celebrity action-adventure series Running Wild with Bear Grylls will make its FOX debut Tuesday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following the season four premiere of Farmer Wants a Wife (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). In the new season, hosted by Kimberly Williams-Paisley, three new salt-of-the-earth farmers search for their match in the countryside.

FOX spring premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order:

FOX SPRING 2026 PREMIERE DATES RECAP

(All Times ET/PT Except as Noted)

Sundays, Mar. 22, 29 and Apr. 5 (Easter Sunday)

8:00-10:00 PM The Faithful: Women of the Bible (New Event Series)

Thursday, March 26

8:00-10:00 PM ET Live / PT Tape-Delayed 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Wednesday, Apr. 8

8:00-10:00 PM The Floor (Season 5 Premiere)

Monday, Apr. 13

8:00-9:00 PM The 1% Club (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM The Quiz with Balls (Season 3 Premiere)

Wednesday, Apr. 15

8:00-9:00 PM MasterChef (Season 16 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM The Floor (Time Period Premiere)

Tuesday, Apr. 21

8:00-9:00 PM Farmer Wants a Wife (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Running Wild with Bear Grylls (FOX Series Premiere)

Sunday, Apr. 12

8:00-8:30 PM Family Guy (All-New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM Universal Basic Guys (Season Finale)

9:00-9:30 PM American Dad (All-New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM Family Guy (All-New Episode)

Sunday, Apr. 26 – Sunday May 17

8:00-8:30 PM Family Guy (All-New Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM Bob’s Burgers (All-New Episode)

9:00-9:30 PM American Dad! (All-New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM Animation Domination Encore”