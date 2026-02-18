RJ Decker: ABC Releases Trailer for New Drama Series Starring Scott Speedman

RJ Decker is coming soon to ABC, and viewers are getting their first look at the new drama series. The network has now released a full trailer for the series featuring Scott Speedman as the private investigator.

Jaina Lee Ortiz, Bevin Bru, Kevin Rankin, and Adelaide Clemens also star in the series. ABC shared the following about the series:

“Scott Speedman stars as RJ Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor – a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. RJ Decker is inspired by the novel “Double Whammy” by Carl Hiaasen.”

RJ Decker premieres on March 3rd. The full trailer for the series is below.

