Bad Romance: Season Two Renewal and Premiere Date Set for ABC True Crime Series

ABC is bringing back Bad Romance for a second season. The network has ordered eight episodes for season two, which will arrive later this month.

Ryan Smith hosts the true-crime series, which will take viewers through some of the last decade’s most shocking romance crime stories.

ABC shared more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Love can turn to betrayal, and sometimes betrayal … turns to murder. ABC News’ “20/20” limited true crime series “Bad Romance” returns for an all-new second season on TUESDAY, MARCH 25 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu. ABC News contributor and ESPN analyst Ryan Smith hosts the eight-episode series that delves into the harrowing stories of individuals who lost their lives at the hands of those who once vowed to love them forever and examines the devastating consequences of obsession and manipulation, exposing the dark side of love. “Bad Romance” reveals surprising and disturbing romance stories every Tuesday evening, featuring interviews with individuals involved in some of the most shocking, deadly and obsessive love stories and twisted obsessions. Kicking off the season is “No Tomorrow,” the all-new story of Laura Grillo, a young bride-to-be in Rowlett, Texas, whose life was tragically cut short just days before her wedding. After finding the perfect dress and celebrating with her best friend and maid of honor at the bridal salon, Laura was ready to walk down the aisle. But instead of a wedding, friends and family attended a funeral. Just eight days before her big day, Laura was found murdered on her kitchen floor with a single gunshot wound to her head. As investigators searched for answers, those closest to Laura were questioned, including her brother, who was living with Laura and her three children, and cleared right away; as well as her fiancé, John Makris, a contractor who was seen on a security camera across town in a Home Depot during the time when Laura was killed. Initially, police looked for others who may have had access to Laura’s house, but John’s actions in the days following her death began to raise serious questions. From repurposing their wedding flowers for her funeral to allegedly asking a neighbor to help clean the crime scene using Laura’s toothbrush, John’s behavior made law enforcement suspicious. As authorities dug deeper, they uncovered a chilling plot that suggested her murder may have been in the making for months — with a twist no one saw coming. “20/20” interviews Laura Grillo’s sister, Liz Frogge; Laura’s best friend Heather Nabor-Grace; Rowlett, Texas, Police Department Detectives Jeff Freeman; Cruz Hernandez and Chris Sawyer; and Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Marissa Hatchet. “Bad Romance” airs Tuesdays from 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, next day on Hulu.”

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this true-crime series on ABC? Do you plan to watch season two?